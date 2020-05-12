Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.