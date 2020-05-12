Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone Acquires 3,900 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $44,967.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,417,700 shares in the company, valued at $16,346,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UFI traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. Analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unifi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

