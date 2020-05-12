Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Short Interest Update

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,900 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1,445.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 318.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unilever by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

