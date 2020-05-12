United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.76%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.