United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 33,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

