United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Update

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

