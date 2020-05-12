United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of UBFO opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 71,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 69,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

