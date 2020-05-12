United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 960,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 771,100 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NYSE:USM opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

