UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $287.72. 297,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

