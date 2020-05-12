Univar (NYSE:UNVR) PT Raised to $14.50 at Wells Fargo & Co

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNVR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of Univar stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. Univar has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 282,000 shares of company stock worth $3,833,320 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar by 34.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar by 7.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its position in Univar by 69.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,272,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 523,755 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Univar by 222.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Univar by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.