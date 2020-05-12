Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 248,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

UEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UEIC opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

