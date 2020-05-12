Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

