Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Buys $73,968.00 in Stock

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Suzanne Keenan bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,001. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UVSP traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 114,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,252. Univest Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Univest Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Univest Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

