Unobtanium (UNO) Price Tops $57.15

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $304.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $57.15 or 0.00642503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,895.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.02629329 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012270 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,123 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

