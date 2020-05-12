Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.17. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

UNM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after acquiring an additional 904,370 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,265,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,038,000 after buying an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,924,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

