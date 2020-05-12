Urban Outfitters (URBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

URBN opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

