USD Coin Trading Down 0% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Poloniex, Korbit and CPDAX. USD Coin has a market cap of $706.83 million and approximately $424.74 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.02137526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00068273 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 712,941,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,239,390 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Hotbit, FCoin, Crex24, OKEx, CPDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

