USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 47,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.32. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Dan Borgen acquired 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $108,486.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ray Curry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in USD Partners by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.