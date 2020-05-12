USDK (USDK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $55.47 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. USDK has a market cap of $28.57 million and approximately $55.47 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.02108446 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00177951 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00041786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.