V-ID Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. V-ID has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $752,836.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, V-ID has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03667256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00055929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,126,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,384,394 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

