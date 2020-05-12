Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $87,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 181,663 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $24,492,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN stock opened at $176.14 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.10.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.91.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

