Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

