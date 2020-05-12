Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will report $495.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $502.10 million. Valvoline posted sales of $613.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

