Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,360,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

