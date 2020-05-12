Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,437 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $210,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 301,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.