Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Smithfield Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.95. 16,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

