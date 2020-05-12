Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TL Private Wealth owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after acquiring an additional 623,899 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 480,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 321,630 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,518,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.64. 1,541,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,670. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

