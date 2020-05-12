Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.90. 21,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,780. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

