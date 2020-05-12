Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,552,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 356,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. 109,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

