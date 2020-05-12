Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.48-3.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 148,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $561.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

