VegaWallet Token 1-Day Volume Tops $43.00 (VGW)

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded 554.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, VegaWallet Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One VegaWallet Token token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. VegaWallet Token has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $43.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VegaWallet Token alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00353946 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000967 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003828 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009388 BTC.

VegaWallet Token Token Profile

VegaWallet Token (CRYPTO:VGW) is a token. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,221,901 tokens. VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VegaWallet Token’s official website is VegaWallet.com. The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VegaWallet Token Token Trading

VegaWallet Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VegaWallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VegaWallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VegaWallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VegaWallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VegaWallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.