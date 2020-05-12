Velas Trading 23.2% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $63.16 million and $1.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000454 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

