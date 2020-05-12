Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 277.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of VLS traded up GBX 1.46 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3.98 ($0.05). The stock had a trading volume of 30,754,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. Velocys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.78 ($0.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.61.

Get Velocys alerts:

About Velocys

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.