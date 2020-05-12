Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

VERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

VERI stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 101,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,982. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative net margin of 125.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Veritone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

