Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of VERI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,982. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2,915.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

