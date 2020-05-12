VeriumReserve Price Hits $0.0866 on Top Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $237,248.71 and $683.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00477200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00027771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033963 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004774 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,740,901 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

