Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,564,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,820 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $299,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

VZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.