Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.1% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

VZ stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.