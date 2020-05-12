Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.