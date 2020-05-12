Veros Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,161.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Veros token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Veros has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $178,738.17 and approximately $12,161.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

