Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Trimmed by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after buying an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after buying an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after buying an additional 580,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,980 shares of company stock valued at $54,589,656 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.28. 2,068,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,080. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $288.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

