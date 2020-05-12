Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $87,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $285.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $286.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,980 shares of company stock worth $54,589,656. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

