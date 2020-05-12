VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on VWDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $0.238 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

