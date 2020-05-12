Viad (VVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:VVI traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $429.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.54. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

Get Viad alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,145.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.