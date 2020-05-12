Viberate Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. Viberate has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $638,423.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.64 or 0.02150068 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00090522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00180017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,769,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Viberate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Coinbe, Binance, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

