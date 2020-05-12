VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 730,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215,189 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $40,116,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,943,000 after buying an additional 626,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,869,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,771,000 after buying an additional 156,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.12. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,913.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.