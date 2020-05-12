Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $226,614.72 in Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $226,614.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vicor stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,056. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vicor by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

