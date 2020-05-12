Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,684 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 60,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8,715.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.