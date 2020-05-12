Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.49 Million Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $31,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 59.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

