Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.73 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.28% of TreeHouse Foods worth $31,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

THS opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Dean General bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,216 shares in the company, valued at $372,234.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

